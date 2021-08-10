BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

