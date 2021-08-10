BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $994.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 994 ($12.99) and last traded at GBX 991.02 ($12.95), with a volume of 19877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 981 ($12.82).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 934.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £953.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Merryn S. Webb bought 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

