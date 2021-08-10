Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

