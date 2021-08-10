BlockBank (BBANK) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, BlockBank has traded 77.1% higher against the dollar. BlockBank has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $918,819.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.22 or 0.00852835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00107436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00041534 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,163,729 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

