Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00006650 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00849257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.