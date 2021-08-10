Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $273.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $356,639.06 and approximately $273.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00844629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00107338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041467 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

