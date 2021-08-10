BlockMesh Trading Down 10.4% This Week (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. BlockMesh has a market cap of $108,263.75 and approximately $1,988.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlockMesh Profile

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

