Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.35 million and $7,839.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,925,690 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

