Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Sells $49,200.00 in Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert J. Palle, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $13,700.00.

Shares of BDR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 240.60%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

