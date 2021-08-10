Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.74. The company had a trading volume of 115,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,582. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

