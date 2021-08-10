Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 2,863 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. 131,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

