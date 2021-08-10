Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 941 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $128.85. The stock had a trading volume of 169,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,611. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

