Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 489,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,225,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $244.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

