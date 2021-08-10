Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 46,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.50. The company had a trading volume of 121,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.