Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,762.37. 54,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,591.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $255,573,263. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

