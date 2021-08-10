Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,740. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $388.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.