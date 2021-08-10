Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 1,194 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

HYG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. 857,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,008,195. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

