Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $263.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

