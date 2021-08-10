Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.