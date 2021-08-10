bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.