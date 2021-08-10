bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

BLUE opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in bluebird bio by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 338,678 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in bluebird bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

