bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 40,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,734,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,027,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 506,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

