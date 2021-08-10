BMO Capital Markets Raises Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Price Target to C$11.00

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 5,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.