Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.07

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 1159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

