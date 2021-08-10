Bobak R. Azamian Sells 827 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 827 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $20,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
