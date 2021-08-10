Bobak R. Azamian Sells 827 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 827 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $20,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

