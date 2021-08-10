Bodycote (LON:BOY) Given New GBX 835 Price Target at Barclays

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 845 ($11.04).

BOY stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 923.50 ($12.07). The stock had a trading volume of 150,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,767. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 946.50 ($12.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 871.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 51.88.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

