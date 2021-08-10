Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYPLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

