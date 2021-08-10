Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

BYPLF stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

