BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 118.3% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 62.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 118.3% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00009983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $279,173.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.97 or 1.00027277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00031439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00070130 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,271 coins and its circulating supply is 904,483 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

