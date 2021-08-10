Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Down to $37.30

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.30, but opened at $36.01. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 1,396 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCEI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 80.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,085,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

