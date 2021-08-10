BonusCloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $18,514.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00844450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147431 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io



BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

