Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $59,376.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 80.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00850762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00159781 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

