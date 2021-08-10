Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,525 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,791,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 599,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,472. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

