Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1,142.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $89,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. 40,595,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,854,346. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,272,584. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

