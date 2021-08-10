Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises approximately 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Chart Industries worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,674,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Chart Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.60. The company had a trading volume of 443,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $174.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.