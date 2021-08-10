Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the period. The Mosaic makes up about 3.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The Mosaic worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,076. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

