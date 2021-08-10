Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $10.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $912.56. The stock had a trading volume of 382,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,106. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $878.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

