Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises approximately 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

TER stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.48. 1,341,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

