Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Marriott International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,680. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

