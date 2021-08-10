Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,961,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,262,941. The company has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

