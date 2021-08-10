Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $271,842,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,245,000 after purchasing an additional 525,114 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE traded down $4.56 on Tuesday, hitting $204.51. 733,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,038 shares of company stock worth $10,612,628 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

