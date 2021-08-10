Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $6.66 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 220,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000. Organon & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $690,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

