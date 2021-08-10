Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,130 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 864,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 67,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,802. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

