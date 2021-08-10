Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $8,564,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.