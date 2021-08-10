Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $908,783,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.24.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $156.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.25. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $156.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

