Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 3,785,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,721. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

