Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 310,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. 5,927,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $70.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

