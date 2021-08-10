Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,578,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 305,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,441,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zynga by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Zynga by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. 34,294,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,606,670. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

