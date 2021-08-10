Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 19,070 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,070 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after buying an additional 786,285 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.35. 2,259,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

