Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $8.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.17. 477,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.24. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

